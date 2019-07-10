Doncaster photographer makes picture perfect memories for families

Newborn shoot by Kelly Shaw

When Kelly made the life changing decision to move from Michigan with her Doncaster husband Rob she left behind family, friends and her childminding business.

But determined to throw herself into her new life in Doncaster she discovered a new career path when she realised her passion for photography.

Photogrpaher Kelly Shaw

After struggling to get her childcare business off the ground in Doncaster Kelly decided to embark on a photography course to learn how to use the new camera Rob had bought for her.

Little did Kelly know that her new hobby would quickly become a new career when she realised her childminding skills worked in perfect harmony with her new skills behind the camera.

And for the past decade Kelly has combined her love of working with families with her passion for taking pictures and creating lasting memories from her home studio in Lindholme.

Through her business - Kelly Shaw Photoraphy – Kelly has become one of the leading photographers in the borough specialising in newborn photography, maternity shoots, family and children portraits and cake smashes.

Maternity shoot by Kelly Shaw

Kelly said: “The thing that I love the most about my job is meeting new families. A family of two becoming a family of three. Or a little one becoming a big sister or big brother. Seeing, feeling and documenting that bond between them that makes them a family. It’s magical.

“It was so difficult to move away from everything I knew in America but I now feel like I fit in here and Doncaster feels like home. I could not have done any of this without the support from Rob, he really is my best friend and biggest cheerleader.

“I am so extremely proud of the business that I have created late in my life, with hard work, sweat, tears and my family’s support over the past 10 years. I could have never gotten to where I am without them. I have not only survived but thrived into a well-known successful newborn photographer in the South Yorkshire and Doncaster area.”

For Kelly capturing precious family milestone moments on camera is the perfect way to create a lasting memory.

Photoshoot by Kelly Shaw

She added: “For someone who has never had professional pictures taken I would tell them that life goes by too fast and that before we know it our children are grown and gone and all that is left is our memories and our memories fade. However, pictures will transport us back to relive our precious memories over and over.

“I am so honoured when a family hires me to photograph important milestones in their lives…..like being pregnant, their baby’s newborn pictures, being able to sit up on their own for the first time, turning one and family pictures that are just celebrating them as a complete unit.

And for Kelly her happy customers feedback and rave reviews along with awards wins make all her hard work worthwhile.

“Seeing a new mum or dad cry when looking at their baby’s newborn pictures is the best feeling and compliment. Knowing that you touched them so deeply and that you help to carry on their legacy through pictures. That makes my heart swell, also, a good review on Google and Facebook.

“Winning one of the Three Best Rated Photographer in Doncaster two years in a row has also been amazing.”

Kelly knows first hand how important photographs are as her home is filled with pictures of her own family who she misses daily – including her grandchildren – who are still living in America.

“I miss my grandbabies so much so having pictures of them around brings back so many happy memories.

“I am in constant contact with family back in Michigan and try and go back once a year if I can.”

It’s perhaps no coincidence that Kelly embarked on a career in photography as her father was equally passionate about being behind the lens.

Growing up Kelly remembers her father spending hours developing his film in his dark room.

“It was a real passion for him. you knew if the red light was on outside the dark room you didn’t go in.”

To take advantage of Kelly’s photo shoot’s it is essential to ensure early booking.

The best time to book your newborn session is after your 12 weeks scan to secure your due date. Sessions take place when your baby is around nine days old.

Maternity sessions are best suited for pregnant ladies between 32-34 weeks.