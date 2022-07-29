Doncaster photographer aims to capture the special nature of the area

Right Up Our Street arts council in Doncaster have committed to delivering a three-year programme to get to know the Balby Bridge estate community.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 29th July 2022, 2:00 pm
The estate is home to so many fantastic community groups and is one of the most culturally diverse areas in Doncaster.

Right Up Our Street have introduced Jamie Bubb to the area as their Artist in Residence.

Jamie is a portrait photographer based in Doncaster, who specialises in capturing the lives, interests, and cultures of everyday people.

Artist in residence Jamie Bubb by Graeme Oxby

He will be spending time getting to know the residents and photographing individuals to share their story and creativity.

The intention is to share these photographs and celebrate the vibrant community the area has.

Jamie’s recent projects include ‘The Books that Made Us’ which was inspired by the Booker Prize held in Doncaster.

Within his work Jamie’s priority is to be respectful towards who he is photographing and is passionate about making sure “people like themselves a bit more after they’ve seen their

photograph”.

Having lived in Doncaster his entire life Jamie wants to shine a light on the communities and variety of people who live in the area.

Jamie said: “Art has that power to make people self-reflect and examine themselves and find those things to celebrate and be happy about.”

You can keep up to date with this project by keeping an eye on Right Up Our Street’s webpage here: www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/jamie-bubb-artist-in-residence

Right Up Our Street is an Arts Council England Community Arts project for the Borough of Doncaster. Delivering relevant and exciting art experiences in partnership with the community.

