Doncaster pest control firm aiming to be named UK's best after award nomination

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
A Doncaster pest control company is aiming to be named one of the best in Britain after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Tornado Pest Control, which is based in Rossington, is hoping to be named Small Company of the Year at the National Pest Awards, which will take place in London later this year.

Owner Mark Telford is one of three businesses in the running for the honour.

He said: “Absolutely thrilled to announce that we have been shortlisted for the National Pest Control Awards 2024.

Tornado Pest Control has been nominated for a prestigious national award.Tornado Pest Control has been nominated for a prestigious national award.
“We’re now down to the final three which is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey, I’ve been absolutely blown away by this news.”

The black tie bash will be held in London on September 11.

More details about Tornado Pest Control and the services it offers are available at the company’s website which can be found HERE

