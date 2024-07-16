Doncaster pest control firm aiming to be named UK's best after award nomination
Tornado Pest Control, which is based in Rossington, is hoping to be named Small Company of the Year at the National Pest Awards, which will take place in London later this year.
Owner Mark Telford is one of three businesses in the running for the honour.
He said: “Absolutely thrilled to announce that we have been shortlisted for the National Pest Control Awards 2024.
“We’re now down to the final three which is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey, I’ve been absolutely blown away by this news.”
The black tie bash will be held in London on September 11.
