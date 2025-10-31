Doncaster performing arts group boss helps fund community defibrillator

The boss of a Doncaster music and theatre performing arts group has helped fund a community defibrillator.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts has supported Cantley Community Centre with the lifesaving contribution, with academy principal Thomas Byatt personally funding the first year’s subscription for the centre’s brand-new defibrillator, ensuring that this vital piece of equipment is available to the community.

PQA Doncaster runs every Saturday at Cantley Community Centre, offering performing arts training to young people aged 4–18, across three modules — musical theatre, comedy and drama and film and TV.

Thomas said: “I wanted to do something meaningful for the community we’re part of every week.

A defibrillator has been installed at Cantley Community Centre.

"When I heard the centre were hoping to get a defibrillator, it just felt like the right thing to do. Knowing this could one day help save a life makes it incredibly worthwhile.”

Cantley Community Centre is at the heart of local life, providing a welcoming space for all ages and activities.

The addition of a defibrillator will make the venue even safer for everyone who visits — from dance classes and local groups to weekend events and, of course, the students and families of PQA Doncaster.

“At PQA, we talk a lot about inspiring lives through creativity, confidence, and teamwork,” Thomas added. “Now we can say we’re helping to save lives too — and that’s something truly special.”

"This initiative highlights the strong partnership between local businesses and community spaces, showing how small acts of generosity can have a lasting impact.”

For more information about PQA Doncaster and to book a free taster session, visit www.pqacademy.com/academies/doncaster.