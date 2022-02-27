Doncaster people using work devices to watch porn as addiction spirals, report says

According to the survey, around a third of those who watch pornographic content on their work device do so for two to four hours of their work day.

More alarmingly, a further 20% admit to watching porn for four to eight hours in a day.

These findings indicate that an increasing number of Brits are jeopardising their career as a result of their addiction to porn.

Porn addiction is spiralling across the UK.

In response to these numbers, Martin Preston, Chief Executive and Founder of Delamere, shares seven signs that you might be suffering from pornography addiction, as well what the specific causes of porn addiction are and how it can be treated.

Sex becomes less satisfying

When a person develops a porn addiction, their sex life in the real world can become less satisfying, as it can never fulfil the ‘idea’ of sex that is influenced by pornography.

A person’s expectations of sex can become entirely unrealistic, and they can even find themselves pushing for riskier forms of sex such as suffocation or strangulation. A person might even seek out sex with multiple partners in an attempt to live out the sexual fantasies conceptualised by pornography.

Prioritising porn

In relation to the survey, someone struggling with a pornography addiction will almost always consider watching porn to be one of their priorities and therefore disregard their everyday tasks.

This is where porn consumption begins to negatively impact the individual’s life. They can experience depression and exhaustion, at the same time as falling behind in their daily routine and social life, as a direct result of their porn habits.

Taking more risks to watch porn

Once a person becomes addicted to porn, they may begin taking increasingly riskier opportunities to view pornographic content.

A porn addict may find themselves watching porn in the workplace or a public setting such as public transport. Despite knowing that the consequences of being caught such content in public would be severe, the individual may find that they are unable to resist the temptation. The taboo act of watching porn in a risky setting may even provide the individual with an added thrill.

Feelings of frustration

If a person is feeling ashamed or frustrated with the amount of pornography they are watching, but find themselves unable to limit their time spent watching porn, then it is likely they have a porn addiction.

However such an addict might be aware that what they are doing to themselves is harmful and unhealthy. Due to this, they will struggle to physically stop themselves from doing it.

Financial impact

It is clear that a person has developed a genuine problem with porn consumption when it begins to affect them financially.

If a person is spending large amounts of money on pornography, to the point where they are even prioritising spending on porn over other expenses such as rent, bills, food and family, then their relationship with porn has unhealthily developed into an addiction.

With the rise in popularity of subscription sites (i.e. Only Fans) making porn even more accessible, and possibly even more acceptable, it is now easier than ever for porn consumption to have a financial impact on people’s lives.

Delving into the taboo

When a person has consumed an overload of pornographic content, the idea of ‘regular’ less extreme pornography may no longer provide the satisfaction that it once did.

A porn addict is more likely to begin viewing progressively more violent, controversial or taboo forms of porn, as they chase the feeling of a dopamine release. The problem that porn addicts will experience is the same as with any substance abuse. They will have a sense of reward or relief that porn may provide will never be completely fulfilling, and the problem will only worsen unless it is properly addressed.

Porn as a coping mechanism

A sign that someone may be suffering from porn addiction is when they begin to use porn consumption as a means to cope with other health conditions.

A person suffering from insomnia may get addicted to porn as a result of watching pornographic videos to distract from the fact that they cannot sleep. Likewise, a person suffering from depression or anxiety may view watching porn as a means of escapism and get addicted that way. However, overly obsessive porn consumption can only make these pre-existing conditions feel worse in the long run.

What treatments are available?

There is still much debate in the medical world as to whether an individual’s obsessive interest in pornography is less of an addiction and more of a compulsion. The key difference is that addictions chase a sense of reward and compulsions chase a sense of relief.

If you are suffering from pornography addiction, most medical professionals suggest seeking treatment for other forms of therapy, such as depression counselling, relationship counselling or psychotherapy. If you are a UK resident, you might also seek the advice of your local sexual health professional.

It is also possible that your lifestyle can influence your porn addiction. Boredom and exhaustion are common causes for a person’s increased use of pornography. Making sure you lead a more active or social lifestyle, with less time spent in front of a screen.