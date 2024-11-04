Doncaster people urged to spread kindness by buying Christmas presents for strangers
The Wellness Centre in Intake is running its “Gift a Stranger a Happy Christmas” initative and a spokesperson said: “Everyone wants to know they are wanted, needed, cared for and thought about especially at Christmas
“We are asking for your support by buying a stranger a present this Christmas.
"All gifts big or small accepted. That gift might not change your life, however I guarantee it will change someone else's.”
For more information on how and where to donate your gift, contact the Wellness Centre on 01302 618507 for further details.
The gift drop off point will be based at the centre in Intake.
All gifts need to be dropped off at the Wellness Centre, 45 Montrose Avenue, Intake by no later than 1pm on December 23, organisers of the project have said.