Doncaster people sought to win life changing amount of cash on new TV show

Doncaster people are being sought to take part in a new BBC TV show – where they could win a life changing amount of cash by dealing art.

The new series will see people playing the art market against others, bidding to win stacks of money.

A spokesperson said: “Do you want to be part of a new BBC TV series where you’ll put your sales skills to the test, play the art market and try to win a life-changing amount of cash?

“Are you sales savvy? Do you have an eye for spotting the next big thing?

"We’re giving eight dynamic pairs a fast-track into the art world as they test their powers of persuasion in a new show opening up the world of buying and selling art.

"No previous experience is necessary – you just have to be hungry to learn and beat the other teams.”

Applicants must be 18 or over. For more details email [email protected]