Doncaster people sought to win life changing amount of cash on new TV show
The new series will see people playing the art market against others, bidding to win stacks of money.
A spokesperson said: “Do you want to be part of a new BBC TV series where you’ll put your sales skills to the test, play the art market and try to win a life-changing amount of cash?
“Are you sales savvy? Do you have an eye for spotting the next big thing?
"We’re giving eight dynamic pairs a fast-track into the art world as they test their powers of persuasion in a new show opening up the world of buying and selling art.
"No previous experience is necessary – you just have to be hungry to learn and beat the other teams.”
Applicants must be 18 or over. For more details email [email protected]