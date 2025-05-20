Doncaster people sought for new TV courtroom show settling disputes

Doncaster people are being sought to star in a new TV courtroom show where people can settle their disputes and arguments.

Channel 4 has commissioned The Court, described as “a bold, revolutionary and emotionally charged series that will take viewers inside the civil justice system as never before.”

Produced by the multi-award-winning Wall to Wall Media (Who Do You Think You Are?, Long Lost Family), this first-of-its-kind series is now seeking applicants who’d like to take part.

With waiting times for UK civil courts currently up to 18 months on average, this new format offers a dramatic and timely intervention for those seeking resolution to their disputes.

The Court is seeking people from Doncaster to take part.

In a first for British television, ‘The Court’ has been developed in consultation with some of the UK’s top legal minds to provide a swift, fair, and legally-binding alternative to the congested, lengthy, and costly court process.

Set in a former courthouse brought back to life, the series will follow the stories of members of the public from across the UK who have chosen to fast track their cases through a televised, alternative court.

From passionate pet custody battles and contested inheritances to online defamation and escalating neighbourly conflicts, each case will be packed with drama and the types of moral dilemmas that reflect real life in Britain in 2025.

While the disputes will be varied, the need for resolution is something they all share.

Each side’s case will be prepared by an independent solicitor before two expert barristers go head-to-head on behalf of the opposing parties. After each hearing, an independent arbitrator will deliver a legally-binding decision, allowing each side to move on with their lives.

While civil case numbers have surged to over 1.7 million annually, half of UK courts have shut since 2010 and legal aid funding has been slashed by 28% over the past decade, leaving the UK’s civil justice system at breaking point.

’The Court’ will shed light on this crisis while providing a new, accessible route to resolution and a national platform for people whose voices too often go unheard.

Sacha Mirzoeff, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 says: “The Court offers the drama of unfolding real-life disputes in a legally-binding framework.

"It also provides a fast track alternative to help solve the ongoing crisis in the wider civil court system.

"Channel 4 always looks to reflect the lives of people in the UK and to shine a light on social issues that need attention by creating bold new formats.

"We are excited by the prospect of this innovative territory and feel Wall to Wall are so well suited to creating a new series that has both entertainment and duty of care at its heart.”

Emily Smith, Creative Director, Wall to Wall Media says: ‘We have received overwhelming support from legal advocates dealing with the currently over-burdened and complex UK civil court system, and have developed this series in close consultation with them.

"We’re delighted to be able to offer a genuine alternative that could inform the future of civil disputes, while giving people the opportunity to have their cases heard fairly and swiftly.’

For those interested in applying: please visit www.the-court.co.uk