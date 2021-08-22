Doncaster people raise over £1,000 for a charity that helps individuals and families cope with miscarriage

On August 21 the group set off from Carcroft to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with the mission to walk 21km.

They smashed their target and ended up walking 14.82 miles (23km).

Amy Round, 32, organiser of the fundraiser, said: “Everyone who took part has been directly or indirectly effected by miscarriage.

“It was emotional.

“At the beginning we all released balloons into the sky for the babies that we have lost.

“Everyone had their own personal moments of reflection before we set off on the long walk.”

The team managed to raise £1,309 for the Miscarriage Association.

“We want to raise awareness as well as money,” Amy said.

“Miscarriage can be seen as a taboo subject.

“But in my own experience it helped to know other people were going through the same thing as me.

“Miscarriage effects one in four people.

“You just don’t realise how many people there are who have suffered from it.”

Amy initially set out to do the walk on her own but she quickly realised that many of her friends and family had also been through miscarriage and wanted to support the charity with her.

“It felt amazing to finish the walk,” she said.

"We’re certainly tired but it was worth it.

“I’m glad the money is going to help people in need.”

If you want to donate to Amy’s cause you can do so by clicking here.