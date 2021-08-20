Doncaster people have been getting active this summer and want others to join in

Get Doncaster Moving is a public awareness campaign that aims to encourage residents to become more active.

It is supported by Doncaster Council and is designed to help communities become healthier and more vibrant by increasing participation in sport and physical activity.

One woman who has been helped by Get Doncaster Moving wants to encourage others to give it a go.

Vivian Ngum.

Vivian Ngum, aged 45 took up cycling after feeling worn down about exercise.

She said that cycling has improved both her physical and mental health with the added benefit of socialising.

Vivian said: “During the first lockdown in 2020 I made a conscious effort to get out more and explore my local area.

“I’d do brisk walks and run for a bit, then I was really lucky as a local charity gave me a bicycle.

Julian Pike.

“I’m still a little nervous but I’m getting better and finding some good trails.

“My friend is also getting a bike so we are planning some rides over summer.”

Julian Pike is another Doncaster resident who loves cycling.

He is the director of Yorkshire Bike Shack, a social enterprise that repairs and supplies bikes to people in Doncaster.

He said: “Cycling is a really good way to keep fit and to get around - you don’t need any fuel and it doesn’t create pollution.

“There are some great tracks and trails around here with more being maintained at the moment.

“So, if we can help more people get on their bikes and enjoy them, then that has to be a good thing.”

Terri Harper, Doncaster’s very own super-featherweight world boxing champion is backing the Get Doncaster Moving campaign.

Terri started her journey in a local boxing gym and is encouraging others to give it a go.

She said: “With boxing you use both your body and your brain, challenging yourself as much as you can.

“For anyone who is thinking about giving it a try my advice would be, ‘just do it.’

“You never regret coming to the gym.”

Over the summer Doncaster people have been getting busy across the town.

Families have taken part in the Neighbourhood Explorers Quest - a pirate themed outdoor trail.

It has been created by Doncaster Mumbler in partnership with Get Doncaster Moving.

The quest takes children and their parents to eight locations: Hexthorpe Park, Sandall Park, Welfare Park, Stainforth, Dunsville Quarry Park, Campsall Country Park, Thorne Memorial Park, Denaby Memorial Park and Cusworth Hall.

Councillor Nigel Ball, portfolio holder for Public Health, Leisure and Culture, said: “This latest phase of the Get Doncaster Moving campaign is a great way of reminding people of all the fantastic ways to be active in Doncaster.

“We know the pandemic has made it challenging for many people to get out and be active.

“Having local people share their stories is very inspirational and we hope that others will follow their lead and try walking, running or cycling this summer.”

Anyone who has their own story to share can use the hashtag #GetDoncasterMoving across social media.

To find out how to get active in Doncaster click here.