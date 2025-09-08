Doncaster pensioner publishes gritty novella about survival, secrets, and silent strength

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

At 71, Rossington resident Kare V Beck has turned a lifetime of experiences into a hard-hitting novella that pulls no punches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cocoon Of Anger, which is now available on Amazon Kindle, is a story of buried trauma, survival, and the quiet, vengeful strength of a woman who refuses to be silenced.

Set against a backdrop of domestic abuse and small-town whispers, the novella follows an unnamed protagonist who takes control of her own destiny after years of betrayal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hidden crime becomes a metaphor for the secrets families keep—and the resilience it takes to finally break free.

Author Kare V Beck has turned a lifetime of experiences into a hard-hitting novella Cocoon Of Anger that pulls no punches.

“This isn’t a pretty story,” Ms Beck admits. “But it’s an honest one. So many women endure things that never get spoken of. I wanted to give a voice to those silences.”

What makes Cocoon Of Anger stand out isn’t just its raw emotional core, but the fact that it’s been written and self-published by a first-time author in her seventies.

Without a literary agent or publishing house, Kare V. Beck navigated the self-publishing world independently, driven by a desire to tell the story in her own words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never imagined I’d be an author at this age. But the story wouldn't leave me alone. It had to be written.”

The novella is currently available as a downloadable eBook on Amazon Kindle, and Ms Beck hopes it will resonate with readers who understand the complexities of family, survival, and quiet rebellion.