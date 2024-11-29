Doncaster park to host Parkruns on Christmas and New Year's Day
Sandall Park, which has hosted the weekly Parkrun every Saturday for many years, will welcome runners of all ages on December 25 and January 1.
A spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect time to let you know about our festive plans.
“We are delighted to announce that we will once again be hosting a Parkrun event at Sandall Park on Christmas Day.
“We will also be hosting a Parkrun event on New Year’s Day.
“These special events fall on a Wednesday this year, so nicely spaced out between our regular Saturday events.
“As always, these events are only possible with the support of our wonderful volunteers.”
We are now opening our rosters for these special events so get in touch if you would like to be part of our volunteer team.”
