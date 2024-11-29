Doncaster park to host Parkruns on Christmas and New Year's Day

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Runners will be able to swap tinsel for trainers and indulge in a feast of festive fitness – as a popular Doncaster park hosts Parkrun events on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Sandall Park, which has hosted the weekly Parkrun every Saturday for many years, will welcome runners of all ages on December 25 and January 1.

A spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect time to let you know about our festive plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are delighted to announce that we will once again be hosting a Parkrun event at Sandall Park on Christmas Day.

Sandall Park will host Parkrun events on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.Sandall Park will host Parkrun events on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Sandall Park will host Parkrun events on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

“We will also be hosting a Parkrun event on New Year’s Day.

“These special events fall on a Wednesday this year, so nicely spaced out between our regular Saturday events.

“As always, these events are only possible with the support of our wonderful volunteers.”

We are now opening our rosters for these special events so get in touch if you would like to be part of our volunteer team.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice