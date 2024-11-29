Doncaster park to host Parkruns on Christmas and New Year's Day

Runners will be able to swap tinsel for trainers and indulge in a feast of festive fitness – as a popular Doncaster park hosts Parkrun events on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandall Park, which has hosted the weekly Parkrun every Saturday for many years, will welcome runners of all ages on December 25 and January 1.

A spokesperson said: “It’s the perfect time to let you know about our festive plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to announce that we will once again be hosting a Parkrun event at Sandall Park on Christmas Day.

Sandall Park will host Parkrun events on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

“We will also be hosting a Parkrun event on New Year’s Day.

“These special events fall on a Wednesday this year, so nicely spaced out between our regular Saturday events.

“As always, these events are only possible with the support of our wonderful volunteers.”

We are now opening our rosters for these special events so get in touch if you would like to be part of our volunteer team.”