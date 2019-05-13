Visitors to a Doncaster park are being given the chance to take part in walks and exercise as part of Mental Health Awareness Week this week.

Sandall Park is hosting two events as part of a nationwide programme of activities focusing on well-being, mental health and mindfulness.

The events get under way tomorrow with a Mindful Walk.

Participants should meet in the Quiet Garden at 10.30am for a walk with yoga instructor Eshranie.

The event is free of charge and those taking part should wear comfy clothing and shoes.

The Quiet Garden is where the train used to run - on the old golf course behind the derelict council depot building.

Then, on Friday, there will be a gentle outdoor exercise class from 11am.

Again,meet in the Quiet Garden at 11am for some gentle exercise. Wear comfy clothing and shoes and ring your own mat if you have one.

On Sunday, the park will also be hosting a Party In The Park event from 11 to 4pm.

The family fun day is raising funds for a dementia charity. Contact organiser Jolene for details of stalls/attractions etc at jolenewilliamson96@gmail.com