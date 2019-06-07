Doncaster park's Muslim Eid party celebration postponed for day due to bad weather

A Doncaster park’s celebration party to mark the end of Eid has been put back a day due to bad weather forecast for tomorrow.

The Eid in the Park event, to mark the end of Muslim festival Ramadan, was due to be held at Sandall Park tomorrow.

But the event will now take place on Sunday tomorrow because of tomorrow's weather.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.

The celebration, which is open to all, promises fun and games for all the family to mark the end of Ramadan.

The event will run between noon and 6pm on Sunday with free entry.

A spokesman for Doncaster Young Muslimahs said: “It will be a fun-filled family day for all the community to enjoy.

“There will be fairground attractions, workshops, children’s entertainment, a variety of market stalls and lots of food and sweet treats.”

The party will mark the end of Eid al-Fitr, one of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two Eid holidays and which takes place in August.

If you wish to participate or put on a stall, email Humaira or Roomana at humaira@youngmuslimahs.org