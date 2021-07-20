Doncaster parents share their best summer holiday activities guaranteed to tire out children

Filling six weeks with interesting and engaging activities is no easy task.

So we asked our readers for their best summer holiday ideas.

Darren James, said: “Loved taking the kids to the new museum/library today.

Doncaster parents share their best summer holiday activities.

"Very educational for them, plenty of new languages to learn from those coming out the new job centre and even managed to have a kick about with a dirty nappy as the other kids washed in the fountains.”

Stephanie Wilkin, said: “Hatfield Marina inflatable obstacle course.”

Kerry Dobson, said: “Boston Park Farm, Thorne Park, and the Harewood for lunch followed by a splash in the water fountains opposite.”

Kathy Alice Barsby, said: “Sunny Bank, Boston Park Farm, Astrabound and the New play area at Yorkshire wildlife Park.”

Elle Connor, said: “The Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft Airplane Museum.”

Jana Hipikova, said: “Selfies in Frenchgate mirrors!”

Becki Covell, said: “Brodsworth Hall and Gardens.”