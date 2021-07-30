Doncaster parents raise £3,000 in memory of their son for armed forces charity

John and Rachel Parks from Balby have raised just over £3,000 in memory of their son, Bradley Parks, who took his own life on July 27, 2019.

Rachel Parks said: “After we got over the initial first anniversary, we decided we needed to have a focus.

“We want to raise awareness about mental health and help others.

“We hope to continue doing what we can for SSAFA in memory of Bradley.

“We hope we are doing him proud.

“He has left a big hole in our hearts and family life, but we will make sure he lives on within us.

“He will never be forgotten, we love and remember him always.”

Bradley served in 26 Engineer Regiment, part of the Royal Engineers, based in Tidworth and was diagnosed with bipolar in April 2019, just three months before he took his life.

Bradley was in the process of leaving the army after four years of service; he would have been discharged in February 2020.

His parents raised £900 for SSAFA at their son’s funeral.

Between August 2020 and July 2021 they ran monthly activities to raise money.

They raised £3,000 through raffles, bake sales and online fundraisers.

John and Rachel would like to thank the local businesses for all the support and donations - if anyone wants to donate raffle prizes in the future please contact the Warmsworth Road Post Office on 01302 853538.