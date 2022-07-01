Doncaster pals tackle gruelling golf challenge in aid of cancer charity

George Roberts, Josh Monks and brothers Tom and Danny Dangerfield set off on their quest at 4.30am today at Doncaster Golf Club in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

The group will play four, full 18 hole rounds – with an estimated end time of 7pm with only a short break for lunch.

A spokesman for Prostate Cancer said: “As four young males they are aware that the odds are not stacked in their favour - with 1 in 8 males being diagnosed in their lifetime.

The four friends are taking on the golf challenge for Prostate Cancer.

"They have decided to fundraise now to help anybody suffering, or who may suffer in the future in the hope that if this was to affect somebody that they knew the research would help save them.

The group had already raised more than £1,000 before setting out on their challenge.

George said: “It is 72 holes back to back. We’ll be doing it on foot so will be walking roughly 26 miles, the same as a full marathon.

“We have decided to do this because 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, sadly 1 man dies every 45 minutes.

“Luckily none of us have had to deal with this first hand and thankfully haven’t lost anyone but the facts speak volumes and we want to help in any way we can.”