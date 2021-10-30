Doncaster Pageant Queen launches her Christmas Toy Campaign

Doncaster Pageant Queen and country music artist Emma Jade Garbutt.

Emma started her project which aims to improve the lives of young cancer inpatients in the Yorkshire area by helping them to feel more independent after losing her best friend to a rare form of bone cancer in January.

Emma said: “I am in such a lucky position; my pageant titles have given me the platform I needed to launch my project successfully.

"I received hundreds of donations from people all over the UK. It’s such an incredible feeling knowing people want to help, especially when I know we’ve all had a really difficult couple of years."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma discovered the pageant industry a year ago after losing her music work during the Covid-19 pandemic and she was crowned Miss Doncaster Great Britain.

After placing in the top 12 and winning Miss Talent Great Britain in the Miss Great Britain final in September Emma decided she wanted to continue to compete whilst promoting her project.

She was recently crowned Miss Doncaster Intercontinental and will compete for the coveted Miss Intercontinental England title on November 20th.

"I didn’t want to stop competing after Miss Great Britain, I am determined to continue to show the UK the true meaning of pageants,” said Emma

“Every single girl competing has a cause that they campaign for and I’ll continue to talk about The Kindness Drive on every stage I’m lucky enough to stand on.”

She added: “‘The Kindness Drive has now received enough donations to last the wards we send them to a long time, but, due to the pandemic things are delayed in being able to enter the wards.

“I thought this would be the perfect time to extend our help to other people in need and so I decided to start a Christmas gift campaign to be able to provide child and young inpatients in the Sheffield Children’s Hospital with enough Christmas gifts to be able to give them a more normal Christmas this year.”

Emma’s campaign has already started to gain traction and she has begun to receive donations from generous members of the public.

She said: "I am looking for people to donate new toys and gifts, unfortunately I can’t accept anything used or second hand at this time. People often forget that the children’s hospital have patients from ages 0-18 and so sometimes the youngest and oldest patients are left out so I’m hoping to collect enough to provide presents for everyone.”

Emma is taking donations via The Kindness Drive social media channels or via [email protected] , The Kindness Drive also have an Amazon Wishlist full of gifts in a range of prices ready to be purchased and delivered directly to their HQ. The deadline for donations is December 14.