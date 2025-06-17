Doncaster pagaent queen completes second Race for Life — joined by four-legged running partner Gizmo

Charlotte Lister, current Ms Eco Pageants UK 2024/25 finalist, has completed her second Race for Life event in just a month, this time taking part in the Doncaster Race for Life with her dog Gizmo proudly by her side.

Representing Team Crown Hotel Bawtry, Charlotte’s efforts have now helped raise over £200 for Cancer Research UK.

This run is part of Charlotte’s ongoing charity work and her platform “The Two Big C’s” — Climate Change and Cancer, which she actively promotes as part of her journey in Eco Pageants UK.

Speaking after the race, Charlotte said: "Each Race for Life is a personal challenge, but being able to run with Gizmo made it even more special this time.

“Cancer touches so many lives, and every event helps to fund life-saving research. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s donated and supported us along the way."

Balancing her charity work, pageantry and career, Charlotte continues to inspire many through her community work, her role and charity and partnerships manager for The Crown Hotel Bawtry.

The Race for Life series continues to raise millions each year for vital cancer research, and Charlotte’s dedication shows no signs of slowing down.

Her next Cancer Research UK Race for Life is at Clumber Park at the end of June.