Doncaster opticians encourage customers to wear sunglasses

Happy family rest together in open air wearing their sunglasses

The summer poll by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care found strong awareness of the dangers of UV (ultraviolet) light, with a significant 89.5% of respondents believing it important for children to wear sunglasses.

But while bright sunshine got people reaching for their shades, 70% said they didn’t wear sunglasses on dull days and more than a quarter did not check whether their sunglasses gave protection from UV rays.

Gemma Nichol, manager of the Scrivens branch on Printing Office Street, said: “It’s encouraging that an overwhelming majority realised that UV rays could damage eyes as well as skin. But it’s also important to recognise that the dangers are not just in the glare of strong sunlight.

“Up to 95% of harmful radiation can penetrate clouds to cause damage.

Gemma added: “We want people to enjoy their summer but to do it safely. Sunglasses are so much more than a fashion accessory; they protect eyes and help mitigate serious vision problems in the future.”

Only 1% of respondents to the national Scrivens online survey did not own sunglasses while 32% had three or more pairs. For 84% style was a consideration when choosing their shades.

Scrivens has these top tips for buying sunglasses

Choose styles that block both UVA and UVB rays and carry the ‘CE Mark’, British Standard (BS EN ISO 12312-1:2013) and have a UV 400 label, guaranteeing 100% protection For greater coverage consider oversized shades or wraparound ones which help cut down on UV entering the eye from the side Remember that very dark lenses do not necessarily block more UV rays and while polarised lenses reduce glare, they do not offer more protection from the sun Choose a shape that suits your face shape – see the Scrivens online style guide

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has 173 branches. For more information visit Scrivens