Doncaster One Direction star Louis Tomlinson stars for England in annual Soccer Aid game

Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson was given a rapturous welcome by fans as he starred for England in the annual Soccer Aid game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The One Direction singer received wild cheers every time he touched the ball in last night’s fundraising game for Unicef at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

The singer played during the first half of the moneyspinning game which saw a World XI secure a 5-4 win and raise more than £15 million in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was among a host of celebrities and big name footballers taking part in the match which also includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Jermain Defoe.

Louis Tomlinson starred for England at Soccer Aid.

Ahead of the game, Louis and love rival Sam Thompson reportedly had dinner together during a team bonding session to ease any tension between them.

Louis is romancing TV presenter Zara McDermott, who split with Sam late last year.

The dinner took place with the lads and some teammates at Champneys spa in Tring, Hertfordshire, where they had been training for the match, The Sun reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source said: “There is no beef between the pair and they’re both going to ensure their love lives don’t distract from such a big charity spectacle.

"They are fully aware that their every move is being scrutinised and they’ve broken bread with their teammates, so it’ll be smooth sailing on the day.”

Louis, 33, was born in Doncaster in 1991 and attended Hall Cross School before going on to find fame and fortune as part of One Direction.