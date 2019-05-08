Doncaster on its way to becoming a Deaf Aware town

Deaf students have thanked businesses and organisations in Doncaster for taking the time to learn basic signs.

The students, from the Communication Specialist College Doncaster, and Doncaster School for the Deaf, have worked with a number of groups in the last 12 months who have committed to becoming Deaf Aware, and learning signs that are relevant to their sector.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust, which manages both the school and college, said: “Our deaf students try and live their lives as independently as possible, but if they experience communication problems while they’re out and about, it can make normal, day-to-day tasks such as getting a bus or going shopping much more difficult.

“Over the past 12 months they have worked with a number of organisations including Lakeside Village, Costa Coffee and Doncaster Dome to teach deaf awareness and basic sign language to some of their staff.

“The team at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have worked closely with us and invested time in learning how to sign and communicate with deaf people. Our pupils and staff have worked closely with them on a programme which will be rolled out across the county.

“Simple steps, such as being deaf aware, looking at a deaf person when you are talking to them, and taking the time to learn some of the basics of British Sign Language, can make all the difference to the lives of deaf people here in Doncaster.

“We are pleased that Doncaster Sheffield Airport is this week, during Deaf Awareness Week, having deaf awareness training for their customer service staff.

“This is a great start to making Doncaster a deaf aware town. We are lucky that many organisations work with us to support our students and offer work placements and industry visits.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust has offered residential educational placements for deaf people for 190 years.

Visit deaf-trust.co.uk