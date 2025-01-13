Doncaster nursing home requires improvement following Quality Care Commission inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster nursing home requires improvement following a visit by a Quality Care Commission inspector.

St Mary's Nursing Home in Thorne Road is run by Saroia Staffing Services Ltd and provides accommodation and personal care for up to 56 people.

On arriving at the home the inspector found that there was no registered manager but a manager had just come into post and was going through the registration process with CQC.

The last rating for the service was requires improvement. At that inspection, the provider was in breach of regulation regarding safe care and treatment, staffing and good governance.

At the most recent inspection they found the provider was in breach of 2 regulations which were continued breaches from the last inspection. The provider failed to ensure they consistently provided safe care and treatment and needed to make improvements to people’s individual risk management, safe environments, person-centred care and the need for consent and overall governance of the service.

The report stated: “We found a number of concerns at this assessment and were not assured that the provider's governance ensured people always received safe, effective, good quality care.”

It continued: “We spoke with eight people and five family members of people who lived in St Mary’s Nursing Home.

"We received mixed feedback from people who lived in St Mary’s Nursing Home and our assessment found elements of care did not meet the expected standards of safety and person-centred care.

"Care records did not accurately reflect people’s care and support needs and there was a lack of person-centred care which meant people were not always treated as individuals.

"People told us they felt safe but there were not sufficient staff. People told us they had to wait for a long time for staff to attend to their needs. People told us the staff were caring and kind and they enjoyed the food.”