Doncaster nurse wins prestigious award at nationwide conference

A Doncaster nurse has scooped a prestigious honour at a nationwide health event.

Critical Care Rehabilitation Coordinator and Clinical Academic Nurse Sarah Varga, who is based at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, was awarded Best Abstract’ at this year’s British Association of Critical Care Nurses (BACCN) Conference in Aberdeen.

She received the prestigious recognition, underscoring both the excellence of her research and her significant contributions to the field of critical care nursing.

Sarah presented her PhD research at the BACCN Conference, an event dedicated to sharing knowledge and advancing practice within critical care.

She presented her PhD research on sedation practices in intensive care units, comparing approaches in the UK and Australia.

Through interviews, observations, and focus groups with ICU nurses, doctors, and pharmacists, Sarah explored how sedation decisions impact patient recovery.

Her findings revealed important factors shaping sedation choices and include recommendations to improve patient outcomes. Her research aims to support better care practices for ventilated ICU patients worldwide.

Her work received widespread praise, sparking engaging discussions and thought-provoking questions from conference attendees, further showcasing her expertise and dedication to improving patient care.

Commenting on this achievement, Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “Sarah’s research and recognition at a national level demonstrate the impact of clinical academic nursing within the Trust.

“Her dedication to advancing critical care knowledge is an inspiration to both her peers and the wider healthcare community. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and the standard of excellence she brings to DBTH.”

The BACCN, one of the UK’s leading professional organisations for critical care nurses, provides a platform for sharing best practices, research, and professional development. It aims to improve outcomes for critically ill patients through education and collaboration across the healthcare sector.

Sarah’s award and her contribution to the conference highlight DBTH’s commitment to advancing clinical practice and fostering an environment where education and research are integral to patient care.