Doncaster nurse to brave skydive for therapy pool appeal

A Doncaster nurse is to brave a skydive – to help raise funds for a therapeutic pool for people with learning disabilities.

Rebecca Sanderson, a dedicated learning disability nurse and social worker at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will be skydiving from Hibaldstow Airfield to raise vital funds for a hydrotherapy pool.

She will be leaping out of a plane on November 29 – and says she will put her fears to one side knowing that the charity jump will help those in need.

The £250,000 Hydrotherapy Pool Appeal at RDaSH aims to transform the therapy pool at the Diamond Activity and Therapeutic Centre in Doncaster, a centre for people with learning disabilities.

Rebecca, pictured, said: “There’s something truly special about water, for some, it brings calm and relaxation, for others it creates pure excitement and joy.

"I’ve seen firsthand how water can give people greater body autonomy and opportunities for sensory regulation.

"Hydrotherapy has transformative effects for people with learning disabilities and neurodiverse conditions. I’d love to raise as much as I can to support the funding of the pool.”

The project, developed in partnership with Choice for All Doncaster (CHaD) will co-design a modern, accessible, and sensory-rich pool environment to better meet the needs of people with learning disabilities and complex conditions.

The revamped facility will be larger, more inclusive, and designed to support a wider range of hydrotherapy treatments.

To support Rebecca’s skydive and donate to the Hydrotherapy Pool Appeal, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-sanderson-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL