Doncaster nurse skydives in memory of colleague
A nurse who works in the district nursing team in Rossington is taking to the skies to raise money for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust in memory of a former colleague Jen Macfarlane Shillito.
Beth Haywood, District Nurse at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will be doing the 15,000ft skydive on August 17 at Hibaldstow airfield in North Lincolnshire.
Beth said: “Sadly we lost our team member Jen last year. Jen was one of our Community Staff Nurses and a fantastic friend and colleague. The Eve Merton Trust made her dream come true for Jen to spend some quality time with her family at the New Year in an amazing house. As a team we want to continue to support the fantastic work this charity does so that others in a similar situation can benefit.”
