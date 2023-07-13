Doncaster nightclub's warning to sex cheats as Facebook photos reveal affairs

Club Subterranea, which has recently opened its doors in Lazarus Court, shared a number of photos on social media of clubbers enjoying nights out at the newly refurbished venue.

But bosses were later forced to post a warning after it emerged some clubgoers had asked for ‘incriminating’ photos to be removed.

A post said: “Can we politely ask those of you in relationships, who are asking us to remove incriminating photos of you cheating on your partners, just to stay loyal next time.”

In a further post, the club says it has a warning on the doors that photos may be taken inside the club.

It said: “As part of our entry policy, which is displayed at reception as you walk in the venue, we state that your photos will be taken and can be used on social media.

"However if you just have a word with the photographer he won’t take any photos of you if you don’t want him to.

"People blatantly pose for photos knowing that they don’t want them to be uploaded which is a complete waste of time for our resident photographer.

“We do respect people’s wishes if they ask us not to take photos.”

In response, one clubber said: “That’s Doncaster for you,” while another wrote “made me laugh this has.”

Another said: “Well they shouldn’t t be naughty then,” while another posted: “I think more clubs need to follow this - amount of people I’ve seen out who cheat and then complain about having a photo took with someone who’s not their significant other is insane.”

Another said: “The whole of Donny looking through every photo on this page.”

The venue, formerly known as The Establishment, has undergone a total refurbishment and makeover ahead of its recent re-opening.