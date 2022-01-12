Doncaster NHS trust asks for patient feedback

RDaSH

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is keen to gather the thoughts of patients aged over 18 living in Doncaster Rotherham or North Lincolnshire who have used any of the Trust’s mental health services in the past 12 months.

If you would like to be involved, please ring 01709 447752 or email [email protected] by January 15, 2022.

You will be able to share your experiences on a one-to-one basis, or via a questionnaire or focus group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.