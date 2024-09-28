Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are these two of Doncaster’s best decorated Halloween and autumnal houses?

If you head down to Manor Road in Askern you could be in for a bit of a fright as the street’s annual celebration of all things spooky and spine-tingling is under way.

Kerri Aldridge and her neighbour Morgan decorate every year – with Kerri opting for an autumnal vibe with Morgan going for the full on Halloween fright-fest.

Said Kerri: “We are very well known for dressing our outdoors up and love spreading happiness to all, especially at the holiday season

Halloween celebrations are already under way in Askern.

“We love doing it not just for our own children but children of all ages.

"I’ve been doing ours for the past nine and I decorated for Easter, Spring, Autumn, Halloween and Christmas.

"Morgan moved onto the street last year so this is her second year of decorating and like me does all events too.”

Seen any great Halloween houses in Doncaster? Share your pictures with us at [email protected]