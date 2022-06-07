Doncaster named one of the unluckiest places to be during a zombie apocalypse

According to a new study, Doncaster would be one of the places in Britain with hordes of undead roaming the streets – and one of the top 20 places in the UK dubbed ‘unlucky’ in the event of zombies taking over the country.

The survey found that Doncaster is home to 78 cemeteries – with more than 135,000 inhabitants.

With a population of 312,000 people, the research suggested that the city would have a zombie ratio of more than 43%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster is apparently more prone to a zombie apocalypse than other places.

It’s not good news for our Yorkshire neighbours Leeds either. with a whopping 811,422 potential zombies roaming the streets.

The second unluckiest city in a zombie apocalypse is Manchester, with 769,911 potential zombies.

The luckiest place to live in during a zombie apocalypse is the Isles of Scilly, with only 98 potential zombies roaming the streets.

TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have shown us that although it’s unlikely, you should always consider the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse.

Estimations for this study are based on a sample of 369,240 globally geolocated cemeteries and memorials acquired from an established public database of cemetery records.

RantCasino.com conducted the research to replicate a hypothetical zombie apocalypse in which the deceased are resurrected as the living dead.