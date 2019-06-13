Doncaster has been named as group sex capital of the UK when it comes to bedroom kinkiness.

A new study has revealed that the most popular sexual fetish in the town is group sex, based on the number of people in the region searching for the topic on Google.

Doncaster people are fans of group sex.

Escort agency Xstasy.co.uk looked into 20 of the most searched fetishes on Google to find out what tickles everyone’s fancy across the country.

And with the findings they have been able to create The Fetish Map of the UK which reveals the country’s fetish capitals and the most searched for fetishes in each city and town across the UK.

The study found that BDSM was the most popular search across the country with an average of 184,000 searches each month on Google.

The next most popular searches across the UK were foot fetishes and crossdressing.

An Xstasy.co.uk spokesman said: “Everyone has a fetish, whether this is public or a secret behind closed doors. Our study reveals there is a big appetite for kinks across the UK.

“Other research has found that having a fetish actually makes you more healthy or healthier than those who don’t.

“It also suggests that suppressing them can actually result in psychological damage. Therefore with this in mind everyone needs to embrace their kinks, and our map might give you a little inspiration of what’s out there to try”.

Locally, Sheffield people are into foot fetishes, while Wakefield and Leeds were both popular with people searching for swinging.

Lincoln and Nottingham are both popular for cross dressing while BDSM topped the searches in Huddersfield and Bradford.

