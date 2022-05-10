Doncaster named as one of top ten places for new parents to live in UK

The study by Hunters Estate Agents ranked the town in ninth spot, based on factors such as average house price, Ofsted 'outstanding' primary schools and the amount of public green space.

The survey also considered access to transport, average broadband speed, the number of residents per restaurant and the amount of listed buildings.

The research put Wakefield at the top of the list for new parents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey said Doncaster is one of the best places in the UK to bring up children.

The estate agent reviewed English regions - by county, postcodes, districts (cities/towns) and local authorities - then ranked them on factors including the cost of a home, quality of schools and safety levels in order to help new parents discover the best places to consider when searching for a home.

Wakefield topped the list for its affordability, with the average sale price being £172,895 over the last 12 months.

As well as strong public transport links for working parents and an average broadband speed of 50 Mbps for those who work from home, the area offers young children a good start to their education with 16% of homes having an Ofsted outstanding school as their nearest primary school.

Second on the top 10 list went to Huddersfield with similarly rated access to public transport and Ofsted outstanding primary schools but a higher average house price of £181,840. It also ranked highly for historical sites, with 2,597 listed buildings in the area.

At a county level, Lancashire sits at the top of the scale for nursery and primary schools, with 67% being rated good or outstanding by Ofsted. Preston in Lancashire was listed fifth on the top 10 places to live as a new parent with the lowest average house price at £99,295, and 17% of homes’ nearest primary school achieving an outstanding Ofsted report.

Sheffield was placed sixth on the list and was highest for lifestyle and amenities with 96% of homes within 200m of public transport and just 601 residents per restaurant.

The top 10 places to live as a new parent:

Wakefield

Huddersfield

Dudley

Leicester

Preston

Sheffield

Stalybridge

Brough (East Riding of Yorkshire)

Doncaster