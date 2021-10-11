Doncaster naked TV mum to audition for Expendables film role with Sylvester Stallone

Chrissie Wunna, who last week stuned viewers by baring all and running across the countryside stark naked in E4 show Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home, has been called up for a poterntial starring role in The Expendables 4.

The mum of two, already a regular on daytime TV show Steph’s Packed Lunch, could now be branching out after being called up to read for a part in the movie, the latest in the action thriller franchise created and written by Rambo and Rocky star Sylvester Stallone.

She said: “I can’t even believe it really. I’m absolutely over the moon.

Chrissie Wunna could soon be starring opposite Sylvester Stallone.

"When my agent Rob gave me the call I was stunned!

"I mean, I’ve gone from Yorkshire banter with Steph, to racing through fields naked, to now reading for a Hollywood movie. It’s crazy.”

Chrissie, who is represented by heavyweight agent Robert Fucilla at Imperial Artists Agency – which is home to Eric Roberts, Orlando Jones, Matt and Luke Goss and ‘Hook’ star Ryan Francis – is fresh from her appearance in the bizarre reality show where two pairs of strangers were stripped of their clothes in the wilderness and then told to make their way to Skipton, 50km away without the use of maps and technology.

The model mum said: ‘I’m really grateful to Rob for all he does and really thankful to the team at Steph’s Packed Lunch because if I wasn’t part of that show – which i think is the best daytime show on the telly – I think things would be really different.

"The show seems to be launching so many opportunities for all of us and I think the ambience and the genuine friendships we have behind the scenes is the reason for it.

"What an honour to have helped build awareness for body confidence on Naked, Alone and Racing To Get Home.