Doncaster Muslims welcome in 2025 with prayers and litter picking.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster began 2025 with a tradition combining spirituality and community service.

Members gathered at the Baitul Baseer Mosque in Edlington early on New Year’s Day for pre-dawn Tahajjud prayers in congregation, followed by Fajr prayers.

This annual observance, practised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK and worldwide, seeks to set a positive tone for the year. Worshippers offered heartfelt prayers for peace, justice, prosperity, and health, reflecting the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on the importance of prayer and cleanliness as half of one’s faith.

After the prayers, the congregation enjoyed a communal breakfast at the mosque, fostering unity and togetherness before stepping out to serve the local community.

Members took to Edlington Lane for a street-cleaning initiative, demonstrating their commitment to serving their environment and neighbours.

Bilal Mahmood, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, said:“Starting the new year with prayer and service reflects our values as a community.

“The Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, continually reminds us that Islam is fundamentally about devotion to God and service to His creation.

"It is with this spirit that we begin the new year, as a reaffirmation of our commitment to both worship and selfless service. By fostering goodwill and positivity, we seek to make meaningful contributions to society. Our heartfelt prayers are for a world blessed with lasting peace, universal justice, and shared prosperity.”

Known for its motto, “Love for All, Hatred for None,” the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community actively promotes peace and understanding globally.

This initiative is a reminder of the community’s dedication to combining faith with tangible service as a beacon of unity and hope for 2025.