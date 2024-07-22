Doncaster Muslims to attend their largest international gathering called Jalsa UK.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Doncaster Muslims are set to attend their largest international gathering called Jalsa UK later this month.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster will be joining the tjree-day event where around 40,000 members from over 100 countries worldwide are expected to attend from July 26-28 in Hampshire.

This year’s convention will have a special emphasis on prayers and peace, urging Muslims to play their role in reducing the global volatility and uncertainty.

His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has highlighted the importance of peace and the role faith plays in instilling peace, in his addresses around the globe.

He has also stressed that the current global tensions make it imperative for Muslims to turn back to their Creator to embody values of peace and tolerance.

His Holiness said: “As Muslims, we pray five times a day, and in each prayer, it is incumbent upon us to recite the first chapter of the Holy Qur’an. In its second verse, Allah the Almighty proclaims that He is the Lord of all the Worlds and of all people. He is not just the Provider and Sustainer of Muslims, but He provides for, and sustains Christians, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, and indeed people of all religions and beliefs.”

The Jalsa Salana will serve as a platform for spiritual renewal and the promotion of global peace. The convention will include a powerful ceremony where attendees will link hands in a gesture of unity signifying their desire to elevate their spiritual standards and to fulfil the rights of all humanity.

Throughout the convention, participants will engage in prayers, dialogues, and strategic discussions to address the pressing need for peace and to promote values of tolerance and service to humanity.

He said: “Our convention is a reminder that our duty as Muslims is to be loyal, peaceful, and dutiful citizens.

“Through our motto ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’ we aim to build stronger, more cohesive communities and promote peace and tolerance in

society.”