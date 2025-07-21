Doncaster Muslims set to attend UK’s largest international Islamic convention

Members of Doncaster’s Muslim community are set to attend one of the UK’s largest Islamic conventions this weekend.

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, based at Baitul Baseer Mosque, are preparing to attend the Jalsa Salana UK, the largest annual international Muslim gathering in the United Kingdom, taking place this coming weekend from July 25-27.

Held at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in Alton, Hampshire, the “spiritually uplifting” convention is expected to welcome around 40,000 attendees from over 100 countries.

Founded more than 125 years ago by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Jalsa Salana continues to serve as a unique platform for Muslims from diverse backgrounds to come together in unity, peace, and spiritual reflection.

The highlight of the event will be the presence of the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who will deliver a series of inspirational addresses to both men and women.

His sermons focus on spiritual development, the importance of peace, service to humanity, and fostering a deeper relationship with God.

For the Doncaster delegates, this gathering offers an opportunity to strengthen their faith, connect with fellow believers, and engage in prayer and reflection in a spiritually charged atmosphere.

“This is a life-changing experience,” said Bilal Mahmood, who serves as the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster.

“You feel a deep sense of global unity and love, and it brings you closer to God. It’s something we look forward to all year. You need to attend it to experience it.”

The Jalsa Salana also encourages interfaith dialogue and understanding, welcoming guests from various cultural and religious backgrounds. Its inclusive atmosphere reflects the community’s motto: “Love for All, Hatred for None.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community or the Jalsa Salana event is encouraged to visit the following websites:

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Doncaster remains committed in community service, interfaith dialogue, and promoting peace throughout the region, and participation in events like Jalsa Salana is a vital part of its spiritual and religious identity.

You can reach out to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster on [email protected].