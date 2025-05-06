Doncaster Muslims honour VE Day with prayers for peace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muslims in Doncaster are marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day with prayers for peace.

At the city’s Baitul Baseer Mosque, a solemn and heartfelt tribute is on display - details commemorating the sacrifices made by veterans during World War II.

The initiative, led by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, reflects a powerful message grounded in remembrance, gratitude, and a renewed pledge to peace, a spokesperson said.

"As the world marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day, the community is paying homage not only to the fallen, but also to the enduring values of freedom and justice for which they fought.”

Doncaster Muslims are hosting prayers for peace to mark VE Day.

Bilal Mahmood, President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, said: “The message within the leaflet echoes the teachings of His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the current Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

“It is both a prayer and a call to action—a reminder that true peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, wisdom, and collective responsibility.

“...it is justice that is the means of improving relations, of removing frustrations and eliminating the causes of war,” says His Holiness.

This reflection underlines a fundamental Islamic principle: peace must be pursued not through domination or conflict, but through equity and understanding.

The leaflet urges people everywhere to use their influence to spread harmony and to stand against those who ignite conflict for political or economic gain.

“May Allah grant wisdom and intelligence to those who are causing conflict in the name of religion or who are conducting wars for the sake of geo-political or economic benefits. May they come to realise how senseless and destructive their pursuits are,” he said.

In addition to the leaflet display, special announcements for prayers will be held at the mosque to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for peace.

These prayers are intended not only for the souls of the fallen, but also for today’s leaders – asking God to grant them wisdom, integrity, and a commitment to justice.

The community prays for the courage and sanity of world leaders so that they may strive to end conflicts and promote unity in our times.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, known for its motto “Love for All, Hatred for None,” continues to advocate for interfaith dialogue, human rights, and a peaceful coexistence. By commemorating this occasion through both words and worship, Baitul Baseer Mosque reaffirms that Islam, as understood and practiced by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, is a religion of peace, compassion, and justice.

As the leaflet concludes: “This is our hope, our desire and our prayer. May The Almighty, Ever Merciful and Compassionate God accept our prayers. Ameen.”

A spokesperson said: “In a world still affected by conflict and division, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s initiative aims as a reminder: the path to peace lies in remembering the past, learning from it, and praying—and working together—for a better future.”

This week’s 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day mark the end of World War Two in Europe.