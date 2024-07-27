Doncaster Muslims among 40,000 heading to UK's biggest annual gathering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muslims from Doncaster are among thousands from across the country who will gather for a huge three day event this weekend.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster will be joining the Jalsa Salana, the largest international Muslim gathering in the UK across the weekend.

The event, the largest gathering of Muslims each year in the UK, is taking place in Alton, Hampshire, with over 40,000 members expected to attend.

The three-day Jalsa Salana UK takes place from July 26 to 28 and attracts Muslims from over 100 countries.

Thousands of Muslims are taking part in the event in Hampshire.

This year’s convention will have a special emphasis on prayers and peace, urging Muslims to play their role in reducing the global volatility and uncertainty.

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said: “As Muslims, we pray five times a day, and in each prayer, it is incumbent upon us to recite the first chapter of the Holy Qur’an.

"In its second verse, Allah the Almighty proclaims that He is the Lord of all the Worlds and of all people. He is not just the Provider and Sustainer of Muslims,True Muslims, therefore, live their lives peacefully and seek to propagate peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding in society.”

He has also stressed that the current global tensions make it imperative for Muslims to turn back to their Creator to embody values of peace and tolerance.

The Jalsa Salana, which expects over 40000 participants, will serve as a platform for spiritual renewal and the promotion of global peace.

Throughout the convention, participants will engage in prayers, dialogues, and strategic discussions.

Bilal Mahmood, Serving as the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Doncaster said: “Our convention is a reminder that our duty as Muslims is to be loyal, peaceful, and dutiful citizens.

“Through our motto ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, we aim to build stronger, more cohesive communities and promote peace and tolerance in Society”