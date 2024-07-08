Doncaster musicians celebrate 30 years of friendship with trip to city's German twin town
Members of Doncaster Youth Jazz Association have been visiting Herten since 1994 as part of a series of collaborative high-profile music exchange projects with European partners.
Last month, a group of young musicians were hosted by the families of the Erich Klausener Schule in Herten and they participated in several concerts during the week at five schools in the Munster area lead by musical director Mark Sabin and deputy musical director Richard Hall along with two band managers, Carolyn Matthews and Elizabeth Matthews.
DYJA represented Doncaster at The Glashaus, Herten which hosted a gala dinner with representatives from the three twin towns, Arras in France, Szczytno in Poland and Doncaster where the association’s young musicians were congratulated on their excellent and outstanding performance.
The final concert was held at Erich Klausener Schule, where the children said their goodbyes to their fellow musicians.
Centre manager Mandy Henson said: “It was an emotional departure but lifelong friendships have once again formed and Erich Klausener Schule will be coming to Doncaster next year to continue the exchange of friendship.”
Formed in 1973, DYJA provides specialised individual tuition, instrumental masterclasses, ensemble workshops and performance opportunities via four ensembles for young musicians from a range of backgrounds and abilities.
If you would like to find out more about DYJA email [email protected] or visit the website www.dyja.co.uk
