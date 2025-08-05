Doncaster musical choir auditions for Britain's Got Talent
Edlington Community Organisation’s ECO Choir took part in auditions in Manchester at the weekend – and now face an anxious wait to see if they will feature in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.
A spokesperson for the choir, based at Yorkshire Main Community Centre in Edlington said: “So 19 people went off to Manchester to sing their little hearts out.
“They smashed the first stage and went on to the second stage.
“Everyone was amazing and now we wait to see if we get to the next stage - the judges!
“Even if we don’t get any further to get to this point is an achievement in itself.
“What an amazing day with a fabulous group of people.”
