Doncaster musical choir auditions for Britain's Got Talent

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Members of a Doncaster community choir are waiting to see if they will star on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent after taking part in auditions for the hit ITV show.

Edlington Community Organisation’s ECO Choir took part in auditions in Manchester at the weekend – and now face an anxious wait to see if they will feature in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

A spokesperson for the choir, based at Yorkshire Main Community Centre in Edlington said: “So 19 people went off to Manchester to sing their little hearts out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They smashed the first stage and went on to the second stage.

Edlington Community Organisation choir took part in auditions for Britain's Got Talent. (Photo: ECO).placeholder image
Edlington Community Organisation choir took part in auditions for Britain's Got Talent. (Photo: ECO).

“Everyone was amazing and now we wait to see if we get to the next stage - the judges!

“Even if we don’t get any further to get to this point is an achievement in itself.

“What an amazing day with a fabulous group of people.”

Related topics:DoncasterITVManchesterEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice