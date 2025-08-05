Doncaster musical choir auditions for Britain's Got Talent

Members of a Doncaster community choir are waiting to see if they will star on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent after taking part in auditions for the hit ITV show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edlington Community Organisation’s ECO Choir took part in auditions in Manchester at the weekend – and now face an anxious wait to see if they will feature in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

A spokesperson for the choir, based at Yorkshire Main Community Centre in Edlington said: “So 19 people went off to Manchester to sing their little hearts out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They smashed the first stage and went on to the second stage.

Edlington Community Organisation choir took part in auditions for Britain's Got Talent. (Photo: ECO).

“Everyone was amazing and now we wait to see if we get to the next stage - the judges!

“Even if we don’t get any further to get to this point is an achievement in itself.

“What an amazing day with a fabulous group of people.”