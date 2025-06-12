Doncaster music scene stalwart who took famous photos of The Beatles dies

A Doncaster photographer who was a stalwart of the local jazz music scene for many years and who took a famous collection of photos of The Beatles performing in the city has died.

Charles Worsdale, also known as Charlie, was a familar face on the local jazz music scene and wote a column for the Doncaster Free Press for many years.

He was also part of the Jazz Into Doncaster organisation, which helped bring a string of jazz stars to Doncaster.

But it was in February 1963 when Charlie made a name for himself, taking a series of pictures of the Fab Four performing at Doncaster’s Gaumont Theatre and meeting John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The photos were taken on February 5, 1963 when Charlie, working for the Foto News agency and accompanied by interviewer Carol Roope, met the group backstage.

In their dressing room, The Beatles "were playing Ray Charles records on a portable player and tracks by people like Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley," Charlie recalled in Martin Creasy's book 'Beatlemania! - The Real Story of The Beatles UK Tours 1963-1965'.

"I was particularly chuffed they were listening to Ray Charles because I was quite a fan. I remember them joking among themselves about how audiences were reacting to them.

"They were poking fun at an audience which was now largely screaming girls who practically drowned out their music.

"I took my pictures from the wings while they were playing, but you couldn’t hear much.

"What was obvious was the excitement they were creating in the audience – it was obvious that they were going to be big. The music was largely drowned out, though."

“I was quite an inexperienced photographer at the time. I shot them on 400 ASA speed, so they were experimental shots. You couldn’t use flash. You just did the best you could, but I think the pictures are quite atmospheric.”

An obituary said Mr Worsdale had passed away after a long illness on 26 May.

It described him as a “beloved husband, father and grandad” and added: “Charlie will be sadly missed by all.

"He was known on the Doncaster jazz scene for many years.”

The service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on 20 June at 1pm.