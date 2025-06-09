The home of Doncaster Rovers staged the event – formerly known as Askern Music Festival – for the first time, with a host of star names from the world of music performing for fans at Saturday’s all-day spectacular.
Singer-songwriter James Bay topped the bill on the Main Stage inside the stadium and was joined by the likes of M-People singer Heather Small and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, while in a special arena outside the stadium, Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene drew a large crowd to the acoustic tent.
Here’s a gallery of photos from the day, with pictures courtesy of local music photographer Luc Burke-Lejeune, who you can follow on Instagram HERE and check out more of his work HERE
