Doncaster Music Festival 2025: Spot yourself in our picture gallery

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:34 BST
Thousands of music fans flocked to the city’s Eco Power Stadium as the popular Doncaster Music Festival roared and rocked into its new home.

The home of Doncaster Rovers staged the event – formerly known as Askern Music Festival – for the first time, with a host of star names from the world of music performing for fans at Saturday’s all-day spectacular.

Singer-songwriter James Bay topped the bill on the Main Stage inside the stadium and was joined by the likes of M-People singer Heather Small and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, while in a special arena outside the stadium, Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene drew a large crowd to the acoustic tent.

Here’s a gallery of photos from the day, with pictures courtesy of local music photographer Luc Burke-Lejeune, who you can follow on Instagram HERE and check out more of his work HERE

Tom Meighan takes to the stage.

1. Doncaster Music Festival 2025

Tom Meighan takes to the stage. Photo: National World

One fan captures the action on camera.

2. Doncaster Music Festival 2025

One fan captures the action on camera. Photo: National World

Fans soaked up the atmopshere on the pitch.

3. Doncaster Music Festival 2025

Fans soaked up the atmopshere on the pitch. Photo: National World

There was plenty to enjoy throughout the day.

4. Doncaster Music Festival 2025

There was plenty to enjoy throughout the day. Photo: National World

