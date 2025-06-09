The home of Doncaster Rovers staged the event – formerly known as Askern Music Festival – for the first time, with a host of star names from the world of music performing for fans at Saturday’s all-day spectacular.

Singer-songwriter James Bay topped the bill on the Main Stage inside the stadium and was joined by the likes of M-People singer Heather Small and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, while in a special arena outside the stadium, Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene drew a large crowd to the acoustic tent.

Here's a gallery of photos from the day, with pictures courtesy of local music photographer Luc Burke-Lejeune

Doncaster Music Festival 2025 Tom Meighan takes to the stage.

Doncaster Music Festival 2025 One fan captures the action on camera.

Doncaster Music Festival 2025 Fans soaked up the atmopshere on the pitch.

Doncaster Music Festival 2025 There was plenty to enjoy throughout the day.