A Doncaster mum caring for her terminally ill disabled son says she is “terrified” of losing her home over energy bill fears – with the cost of running his ventilator set to increase.

20-year-old Lewis Jeynes needs round the clock medical equipment to keep him alive – but mum Samantha Tolmie says she will face a bill of £700 a month when prices go up in October.

Ms Tolmie told the BBC that she was worried about her and Lewis being able to stay in their current house "because I can't afford to pay the rent or bills".

Lewis, who has Batten Disease, which can cause seizures, visual impairment and mobility loss, needs the constant help of a ventilator, along with other medical equipment including a humidifier to stop his lungs drying out.

Samantha Tolmie with son Lewis, now 20.

Ms Tolmie told the BBC: "He has suction machines, an electric bed and mattress to prevent pressure sores, hoists because he is now too large to move, a monitor so we know he's well, and various other equipment like feeding pumps and an oxygen concentrator.”

"The financial impact of that is terrible."

The disease meant she had to care for Lewis full time, so could not take on another job, she said.

Ms Tolmie said: "I spent months when I couldn't spend a single penny on anything else, even food became a problem.

"I didn't want to get into debt with our electricity and gas."

She said the upcoming price increase, affecting gas and electricity, had left her "terrified" about the future.

A projected increase in her energy bill in October from £343 per month to £675 had left her in "panic mode", she said.

"I can't turn anything off. He can't go without any of the electrical medical things."

Lewis was diagnosed with the rare degenerative illness aged just two – and doctors warned his mum and dad he may not live beyond 12.

But Lewis, from Bessacarr has defied the medics to reach his 20th birthday.

His mum said: “He has done so well to reach way beyond the predicted life expectancy of 10 to 11 years old.”