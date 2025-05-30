Doncaster mum with autism and ADHD pens book to help others in same boat

By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2025, 11:06 BST

A Doncaster mum who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD after years of trying to understand her condition has written an emotional self-help book for others in the same boat.

Danielle Bryce spent years trying to navigate life – and it was only when she was diagnosed that things began to make sense.

And now she has penned Unmasked: A Self-Help Guide for Autistic Souls, a raw, reflective, and empowering book aimed at helping others navigate the often-overlooked experience of being an undiagnosed autistic adult.

All profits from the book will be donated to Little Rainbows Doncaster, a local autism and SEN charity, to fund school awareness campaigns.

Danielle Bryce has penned a book to help others with autism and ADHD.

Danielle, of Harworth, said: “I spent my whole life wondering why I didn’t fit in.

"Writing this book has given me clarity, peace, and purpose, and now I want to use it to create change for others like me.”

The book weaves together personal stories, practical tools, and deeply relatable experiences, speaking directly to those who have felt misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or invisible, especially autistic women and mothers.

It tackles masking, emotional dysregulation, ADHD overlap, late diagnosis, burnout, and rediscovering joy.

But this book is more than a personal journey, it’s a movement.

Danielle is partnering with Little Rainbows Doncaster to ensure every penny earned goes toward creating awareness toolkits for schools, free teacher training, and vital local support.

Her goal is clear - to help educators better understand the hidden signs of autism in girls and prevent damage caused by lifelong masking.

The book is released on 17 June via Amazon in paperback £9.50) and eBook (£7.39).

