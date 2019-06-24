Doncaster mum was sick for three days after finding 'maggot' in Pot Noodle
A Doncaster mum claims she was sick non stop for three days after finding what she says was a maggot in a Pot Noodle.
Isabella Horsfield and partner Sam Stead made the discovery after buying two of the snacks for £1.50 from a local convenience store.
But makers Unilever have told the couple from Dunscroft that the object was actually a misshapen noodle – and have sent the pair a voucher as compensation.
Mr Stead, 31, said that his partner, 35, had been sick for three days after spotting the item inside the Bombay Bad Boy snack – and their children had also been vomiting for several days as a result of the discovery.
He said: “She had only had two or three mouthfuls when it floated to the top.
“She shouted me and said she’d found a maggot.
“We took it straight back to the shop and they told us that because it was sealed when we bough it, there was nothing they could do.
“So then we contacted the Pot Noodle makers and they said it was just a bead of noodle and not a maggot.
“Isabella was sick non-stop for three days afterwards and the kids were being sick too. I know what a maggot looks like and it looked like a maggot to me.”
The couple say they received a £4 voucher from makers Unilever through the post after complaining about the discovery.
A Unilever spokesman said, “We’ve looked into this complaint and reassured the consumer that it was a misshapen noodle.
“We would like to offer our apologies for any distress caused.”
Mr Stead added: “It has put us off eating Pot Noodles now. We had to throw the others we had in the cupboard away.”