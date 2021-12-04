Doncaster mum of three battles back from brink of suicide to close in on huge weight loss goal

Sarah Beaumont has candidly spoken about her battles with health, depression, her weight and struggling to bring up three children – two of which are disabled – and how she was on the brink of suicide.

But after turning her life around, she is now on course to lose a whopping 100lb by New Year’s Eve.

She said: “I've been on a weight loss journey since October last year and have currently lost 91 lbs.

Sarah Beaumont has turned her life around.

"I'm vlogging my countdown of days left to December 31 by which time I want to have reached my goal of 100 lb loss.

"I have never in my life gone into a New Year without setting a resolution of wanting to lose weight – I would love this year to be the first one.”

Sarah has revealed her struggles began nearly a decade ago.

She said: “I was always a high flyer career person, with a masters degree in business and working at senior management levels.

“About eight and a half years ago I started having problems with my health, I would lose the use of the left hand side of my body. After many stints in hospital I was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and fibromyalgia.

"I had to stop working and became practically bed bound due to pain and fatigue. I couldn't cook, clean or look after my thee kids and my husband worked away through the week.

"I put on a lot of weight as I wasn't well enough to cook healthy meals so I would snack on biscuits, crisps and chocolates.

“My husband (now ex) started having an affair and after several months left two days after Christmas for the other woman. He didn't want to be my carer.

"So overnight I became a disabled single mum to three kids, two of which were also disabled.

"My 14 year old daughter was in the process of being diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, the same as me and my 10 year old son has dystonia, a neurological movement disorder and he was being assesed for brain surgery.

“My daughter became a child carer and I had to send my youngest son to school in a taxi because I physically couldn't take him.

“I became suicidal from living in constant pain – two weeks before my husband left I decided to end my life, I couldn't live like this anymore.

"I reached out to my mum, who was around instantly.

“Over the past seven years I have built myself back up, both physically and mentally - its been a long hard road that I never knew if I'd get to the end of.

"I'm still disabled and still live in constant pain but I have learned to pace myself and adapt.

"Two years ago I felt ready to start doing a bit of work but I knew it had to be something very flexible due to my health, so due to struggling with my weight since my illness I became a weight loss consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan. I had never really accepted that I would never be able to work again so I was determined to do something.

“However, after the first lockdown last year I found myself at the biggest I'd ever been and decided it was time to practice what I preach.

"So here I am 91 lbs down and just 9lbs left to go. I have won an award for my work as a weight loss consultant and I am also a listening volunteer for Samaritans.

"I know how hard life is in dark times.”