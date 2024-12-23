Doncaster mum missing in Tenerife found say family, after urgent appeal
36-year-old British tourist Abbie Hulse, who comes from Mexborough, was last seen on Saturday 21 December at around 10.30pm in Playa Las Americas.
According to a post shared on the island, she was with her son, but they lost sight of each other.
She was earlier at Waxy O'Shea’s Irish bar but left to head towards Veronica's in Playa Las Americas, it said.
It added: “Abbie is on holiday for a week, staying in Fanabe with her parents and her four children.
“She called her family at 2.30pm on Sunday 22 December to say she would be home soon. The call cut off and the family have since been unable to contact her.
“She was wearing leopard print flared trousers and a black crop top.”
But earlier today, in a brief statement, her family said: “Update – she has been found.”
