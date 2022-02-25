Mum-of-one Becky Chambers says was left retching after being placed in the hotel by Doncaster Council after windows at her home were allegedly smashed by vandals.

According to reports in The Sun, Becky says she also found a shard of metal sticking out of the mattress which became tangled in her hair.

She told the newspaper: "I am depressed. I have had enough. I want it all to end. It is like a nightmare."

Becky Chambers says she was forced to sleep on a poo stained mattress in a Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Becky Chambers).

Becky, whose son Kayden, two, is staying elsewhere for the time being, says she was forced to pay £1,140 out of her own pocket after initially moving into a hotel in Barlborough with her dogs after leaving home.

After two weeks there, she was put up in another hotel for a further seven days - before Rotherham Council intervened and placed her in a third.

Becky said her room in the third hotel - the Campanile Hotel in Doncaster - was filthy.

She added: "I went in and it was just disgusting. With Covid, you didn't think it would be like that.

"It was just me and my dogs, I felt a bit lost.

"I slept there that night and felt a bit uneasy. It was so uncomfortable, it was the worst night's sleep of my life."

At one point, Becky woke up with a start and said: "I reached back into my hair and found metal sticking out of it.

"My hair had got stuck in it - the metal was sticking out the mattress."

She says she spoke to reception the next day, but Becky says they "didn't have a clue".

The mum then returned to her room and lifted up the mattress.

"When I lifted it up, I could have sworn there was human faeces on the mattress cover.

"I then lifted up the cover and saw all these stains - it made me wretch."

Becky then took the whole mattress off the bed and was shocked at what she found.

"There was mould growing on it. I couldn't believe I stayed there."

The mum is desperate for Doncaster Council to move her into a permanent home so her son can move back in.

She said: "I have had so much bad luck it is unreal. I want something good to come of it all."

After her ordeal, she was moved to a fourth hotel, but was then evicted.

Her son's second birthday is on February 17 and Becky is determined to make sure he has a good time.

She added: "I will make sure he will get a really nice birthday. He will get whatever he wants from his mum."

A spokesperson for St Leger Homes - who have been handling Becky's case - said: "We have supported Ms Chambers since 31st January 2022 when we provided her with accommodation at the Holiday Inn, First Point Business Park, Bullrush Grove, Doncaster, DN4 8SJ until today. We have not accommodated Ms Chambers anywhere else.

"Unfortunately Ms Chambers has been evicted from the Holiday Inn hotel as of today and has lost her interim accommodation duty (S188) as a result.

"We will not be offering any other accommodation at the current time."

Rotherham Council’s acting assistant director for housing Paul Walsh said: "Rotherham Council take the safety of our customers very seriously.

"When arranging emergency accommodation, we aim to provide accommodation which is suitable, safe, and appropriate to meet our customers immediate needs.

"The Council was made aware of a number of issues relating to Miss Chambers stay at the hotel, following concerns being raised by hotel staff.

"Miss Chambers was immediately contacted to discuss the issues being raised and as a result alternative accommodation was arranged."

A Campanile Hotel spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident involving a guest who checked into our Doncaster hotel on 14/01/2022.

"As a business we are highly committed to serving our customers and we always try to make sure that every customer has the best experience possible.

"On this occasion, the guest was not satisfied with the condition of the mattress in their room. The issue was not however brought to the attention of hotel staff until 15/01/2022, which was the morning after the guest had checked in.

"As a result of the complaint now being brought to our attention a full internal investigation into this matter has been launched. We are committed to maintaining high standards in our accommodation and we regret that there was an issue with the mattress on this occasion.