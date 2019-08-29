Doncaster mum, 18, who fell pregnant after seven months of dating to star on MTV show Teen Mom UK
A Doncaster teenager who became pregnant after seven months of dating is to tell her story on a new TV show.
18-year-old Charlie and her 19-year-old boyfriend Brett will both feature on the MTV show Teen Mom UK: Young and Pregnant, which is set to begin airing next month.
Publicity material released ahead of the show doesn’t reveal the surnames of the couple, but Charlie is among several teenage mums appearing on the programme to tell their stories.
The couple found their dream of becoming young parents realised a little earlier than planned, when Charlie fell pregnant after seven months of dating.
The pair are shown in the process of seeking out a home of their own ahead of their child's arrival - but face the challenges of balancing mounting bills and responsibilities.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The show will also feature an 18-year-old who bought sperm on Facebook so she could have a baby with her wife, 21.
Also featured on the show is 16-year-old Charlotte, who is expecting twins with her ex-boyfriend — and has a mother stricken with a terminal condition.
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK, will begin airing on 18 September at 8pm on MTV UK.