Doncaster MP whose cousin took own life secures suicide debate in Parliament

A Doncaster MP whose cousin took his own life had secured a parliamentary debate on suicide prevention.

Lee Pitcher, Labour MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, will lead the discussion in the House of Commons on September 11, the day after World Suicide Prevention Day.

The debate has received cross-party support from MPs across the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, DUP and Alliance parties.

Mr Pitcher has made suicide prevention one of his personal priorities in Parliament following the loss of his family member, John, to suicide.

Since being elected, he has campaigned to raise awareness of the support that exists and to encourage more open discussion around suicide and mental health.

He said: “Like far too many families, mine knows the pain of losing someone in this way.

“I want to use my voice in Parliament to make sure we’re talking about suicide prevention, that we’re listening to those with lived experience, and that people know help is out there.”

Mr Pitcher has been a strong advocate for mental health support both locally and nationally.

In January, he ran the equivalent of a marathon every week to highlight how living with poor mental health can feel like a marathon in itself.

He used the campaign to spotlight local support organisations including Doncaster’s Jackson Hope Foundation, Doncaster Mind and Shed on the Isle.

On September 15, he will also take part in the Baton of Hope event as it passes through North Lincolnshire on Monday 15 September.

The Baton of Hope campaign is the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative, aiming to reduce stigma, promote open conversation and inspire action across communities.

“Whether it’s through debate, advocacy or community engagement, I want to ensure that suicide prevention stays on the political agenda. Not just for one day a year, but every day,”

Mr Pitcher added that the debate will be an opportunity to raise awareness of the work being done by charities, health services and campaigners, and to highlight areas where government and Parliament can do more.

“This is about bringing people together, across parties, communities and services to show that suicide is preventable, and that hope, and help are always possible.”

Mental health helplines include:

MIND 0300 102 1234

CALM 0800 585858

Samaritans 116 123